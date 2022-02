Published on: February 07, 2022 14:28 IST

Yogi Adityanath addresses rally in Bijnor, says - mafias are now on run to save their lives

UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Bijnor. In his speech, he took a sharp jibe at opposition while claiming that for five years, criminals and mafias in the state are now on a run.