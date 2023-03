Updated on: March 21, 2023 13:47 IST

Yoga Tips: Which yoga in fasting can get rid of fatty liver-cirrhosis ?, Know By Baba Ramdev

It has also been proved scientifically that fasting benefits the liver a lot. Fasting produces a special type of protein which controls the fatty acids and metabolism of the liver. Not only this, fasting helps in reducing the risk of many diseases.