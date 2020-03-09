Tuesday, March 10, 2020
     
  5. Yes Bank crisis: 'We have sought notice from RBI', says Anurag Thakur

Yes Bank crisis: 'We have sought notice from RBI', says Anurag Thakur

Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur commented on Yes Bank crisis and informed that look out notice has been issued on founder Rana Kapoor's international travel.

