Updated on: January 14, 2022 18:40 IST

Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai Special: SP, RLD bank on Jat, Muslim votebank, will BJP's development plank work?

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) combine has released the first list of candidates for the upcoming first phase of UP Assembly Election 2022. The list of 29 candidates has nine Muslim and Jat candidates each, indicating a clear shift in strategy of the Opposition alliance to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).