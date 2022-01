Updated on: January 28, 2022 16:19 IST

Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai: Can 'Jinnah' and 'Pakistan' help BJP win big West UP?

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday mounted a blistering attack on Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav for his comments on Pakistan. Adityanath in a hard-hitting tweet said that while the BJP is the follower of Sardar Patel's principles, the SP leader is the worshiper of Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah.