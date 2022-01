Updated on: January 12, 2022 18:05 IST

Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai Special: Will Swami Maurya's exit dent BJP's backward class votebank

The sudden resignation of Swami Prasad Maurya, who is considered a big OBC leader, from the Yogi government, and his decision to join Samajwadi Party just days ahead of UP Assembly election 2022 is certain to create ripples in the BJP.