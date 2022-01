Updated on: January 11, 2022 17:35 IST

Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai Special: BJP, SP squabble over Lord Krishna

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his Lord Krishna remark. Maurya demanded an apology from the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and said that Akhilesh's statement has hurt the sentiments of the people.