Updated on: February 04, 2022 17:00 IST

Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai | BJP vs SP - what people of Agra, Meerut, Etawah have to say

Amid an intense campaigning for UP Election 2022, people from Agra, Meerut, Etawah and Shahjahanpur put forth their views on India TV Digital's special chat show. Here's what they have to say.