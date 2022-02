Updated on: February 03, 2022 17:57 IST

Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai: Amid election heat, Rahul Gandhi uses 'Pakistan, China' to target Modi govt

Speaking in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Pakistan and China have come closer due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies. Union Ministers slammed Rahul for his statement with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar saying that the former Congress president needs some 'history lessons'.