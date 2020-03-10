Tuesday, March 10, 2020
     
  5. Yashodhara Scindia welcomes Jyotiraditya's decision to quit Congress, calls it 'ghar wapasi'

Yashodhara Scindia welcomes Jyotiraditya's decision to quit Congress, calls it 'ghar wapasi'

BJP leader and aunt of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Yashodhara Scindia welcomed her nephew decision's to quit Congress by calling it a 'ghar wapsi'.

