Updated on: April 24, 2023 9:08 IST

Wrestlers Protest: Wrestlers are protesting again at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against WFI Chief Brij Bhusan

Wrestlers are demanding action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh. The players allege that... Three months ago, a committee was formed to investigate the allegations of exploitation of women wrestlers. No action has been taken on his report so far...