June 05, 2023 14:01 IST

Wrestlers Protest Update: Minor wrestler who accused Brij Bhushan Singh, turned her statement

The minor wrestler who accused Brij Bhushan Singh has turned back from her statement. The minor wrestler has withdrawn his complaint. That is, Brijbhushan Singh cannot be arrested at present, because the demand for his arrest was being raised under the POCSO Act itself.