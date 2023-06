Updated on: June 01, 2023 11:08 IST

Wrestlers Protest Update: Khaps To Hold Mahapanchayat In Muzaffarnagar Today In Support Of Wrestlers Protest

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Naresh Tikat (chief of Baliyan Khap) has said that a 'mahapanchayat' will be organised in Muzaffarnagar's Soram village on Thursday to discuss the ongoing protest by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual harassment charges.