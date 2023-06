Updated on: June 10, 2023 9:21 IST

Wrestlers Protest: Maha Panchayat will be held in Sonipat and Delhi today in support of Women wrestlers

Wrestler Protest: Sarvkhap Panchayat is going to be held today in Sonipat, Haryana in support of wrestlers... Khaps from all over the country have been called in this panchayat... Women's organizations and farmers' organizations are also participating in this panchayat... Meanwhile, Delhi Police's i