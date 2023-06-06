Wednesday, June 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police reaches Brij Bhushan's Gonda residence in UP

News Videos

Updated on: June 06, 2023 22:51 IST

Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police reaches Brij Bhushan's Gonda residence in UP

Wrestlers protest: The Delhi Police also collected the names, addresses and identity cards of the people who gave their statements against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh
Bhushan Sharan Singh News Wrestlers Protest Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Sakshi Malik Bajrang Punia Vinesh Phogat Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Fir Minor Wre

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News