  5. World witnesses last Surya Grahan of year: Do's and don'ts you need to know

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 26, 2019 12:19 IST ]
Solar Eclipse 2019: Final 'Surya Grahan' of the year is here. Read on to find out when and where to watch the decade's final Solar Eclipse 2019 LIVE. Researchers have advised not to watch the Solar Eclipse with naked eyes.
