Updated on: January 20, 2024 18:29 IST

World's most expensive Ramayana reaches Ayodhya ahead of ‘Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, one of the world's most expensive Ramayana has reached the Ayodhya and is worth one lakh and sixty-five thousand rupees. Watch the video to know more!