Monday, September 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Woman sings song for PM Modi, watch video

News Videos

Woman sings song for PM Modi, watch video

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 23, 2019 11:18 IST ]

Modi's sartorial choices have been noticed ever since he took charge as the Prime Minister of India.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
chandrayaan-2

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoHOWDY MODI: Garba, Marathi beats reverberates through the NRG Stadium, people eagerly awaits PM Modi Next VideoVarious dance forms performed at Howdy Modi event in Houston  