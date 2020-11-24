Tuesday, November 24, 2020
     
  5. Woman arrested for firing at grocery store in Delhi's Jafrabad

Woman arrested for firing at grocery store in Delhi's Jafrabad

A burqa-clad woman in Delhi was arrested for firing indiscriminately at grocery store. The incident took place in North East district's Jafrabad area.
