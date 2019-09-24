Tuesday, September 24, 2019
     
News Videos

Will have trade deal very soon, says US President Donald Trump at bilateral meet with PM Modi in New York

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 24, 2019 23:53 IST ]

In a huge announcement, US President Donald Trump said that USA will have a trade deal with India very soon. He said this during his meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at United Nations headquarters. Both the leaders addressed the media together.

