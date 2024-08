Updated on: August 16, 2024 18:16 IST

Wiaan, Dane help SA sneak ahead of West Indies as 17 wickets fall on Day 1 | 16 Aug | Sports Wrap

Wiaan Mulder and Dane Piedt help SA sneak ahead of West Indies as 17 wickets fall on Day 1. On the other hand, West Indies trail by 63 runs with just three wickets in hand despite bowling out South Africa for just 160 on Day 1 of the second Test in Guyana.