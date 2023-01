Updated on: January 27, 2023 10:58 IST

Owaisi on PM Modi: Which of Asaduddin Owaisi's 3-year-old predictions came true?

Asaduddin Owaisi has once again targeted PM Modi. This time Owaisi has cited the report published in the media regarding LAC in Ladakh. Owaisi has said that what he was saying for the last three years got confirmed.