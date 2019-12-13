Friday, December 13, 2019
     
When we have fought for 7 years, we can wait for another week, says Asha Devi

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 13, 2019 12:31 IST ]

Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim said: "When we have fought for 7 years, we can wait for another week. On 18 December, their (convicts in the case) death warrant will be issued."

