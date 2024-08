Updated on: August 07, 2024 11:08 IST

What is CM Yogi's strategy for redressing his setback in Ayodhya?

Today is the second day of UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Ayodhya tour... On the second day of Ayodhya tour, CM Yogi will participate in two programs today... At 10 am, Yogi Digambar will lay wreath at the Samadhi site of Brahmalin Paramhansa Ramchandra Das on the banks of Saryu.