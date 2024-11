Updated on: November 21, 2024 15:07 IST

What are seven 'key pillars' proposed by PM Modi to boost India-Caribbean ties at CARICOM Summit?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed seven "key pillars" aimed at deepening ties between India and Caribbean nations during the second India-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Summit held in Guyana. The seven pillars listed by PM Modi also form the acronym C-A-R-I-C-O-M.