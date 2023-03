Updated on: March 19, 2023 13:28 IST

Weather Update: IMD issued an alert regarding heavy rains in these states of the country

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, storms, and hailstorms at different places in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh in the next 24 hours.