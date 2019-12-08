Sunday, December 08, 2019
     
We will oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill tooth and nail, says Adhir Ranjan

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 08, 2019 21:45 IST ]

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: "We will oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill tooth and nail because it is in violation of our Constitution, secular ethos, tradition, culture, and civilization."

