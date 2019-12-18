Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
  5. Won't be satisfied until a death warrant is issued by Patiala House Court, says Nirbhaya's parents

Won't be satisfied until a death warrant is issued by Patiala House Court, says Nirbhaya's parents

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 18, 2019 17:14 IST ]

We will not be satisfied until a death warrant is issued by Patiala House Court, says Nirbhaya's parents. The gangrape convict seeks three weeks time to file mercy petition before the President.

