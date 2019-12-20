Friday, December 20, 2019
     
  We have always opposed CAA but like other parties we don't believe in violence: Mayawati

We have always opposed CAA but like other parties we don't believe in violence: Mayawati

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 11:21 IST ]
Mayawati, BSP: We have always opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act and we have been protesting against it since beginning but like other parties we don't believe in destruction of public property and violence.
