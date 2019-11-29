Friday, November 29, 2019
     
We give priority to our relations with Sri Lanka under our 'Neighbourhood First' policy: PM Modi

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 29, 2019 15:27 IST ]

PM Modi delivers joint statement with Sri Lankan President, in Delhi: Sri Lanka and India share a strong bond. We give priority to our relations with Sri Lanka under our 'Neighbourhood First' policy

