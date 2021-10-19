Watch Super 50 News bulletin | October 18, 2021
Watch Super 50 News bulletin | October 16, 2021
Watch Super 50 News bulletin | October 11, 2021
Recommended Video
Watch Super 50 News bulletin | October 18, 2021
Watch Super 50 News bulletin | October 16, 2021
Watch Super 50 News bulletin | October 11, 2021
Top News
'Freedom of religion a human right': US strongly condemns attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh
Singhu border murder incident conspiracy of govt, alleges Rakesh Tikait | Exclusive
Kerala rains: Death toll due to flash floods, landslides rises to 38
Assam on high alert over possible terror strikes by ISI, Al Qaeda
EAM holds meet with counterparts of US, Israel, UAE; complementary capabilities discussed
US envoy for Afghanistan steps down; replaced by Thomas West
Latest News
Opinion | Brutal killing: Farmer leaders must hand over the real killers to police
As Dia Mirza-R Madhavan's Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein completes 20 years, here're 5 memorable dialogues
Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Dhaakad' to release in April 2022
T20 World Cup 2021: I will bat at No. 3, KL Rahul will open with Rohit Sharma: Virat Kohli
VIDEO: CBSE Board Exam 2022 Datesheet Released
Amit Shah reviews security situation, discusses civilian killings in Kashmir with police top brass
Haqikat Kya Hai: India to set record of vaccinating 100 crore people on Tuesday?
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar | Priyanka Gandhi to visit Lucknow on Tuesday, what is her agenda?
Kurukshetra: Rakesh Tikait's exclusive interview with India TV
Kerala rains: Death toll due to flash floods, landslides rises to 38
Srinagar to begin direct international flights from October 23
Breaking News, October 19 | LIVE Updates
Assam on high alert over possible terror strikes by ISI, Al Qaeda
EAM holds meet with counterparts of US, Israel, UAE; complementary capabilities discussed
North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea in latest test
'Freedom of religion a human right': US strongly condemns attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported 3,721 attacks on minorities in past 9 years; 2021 deadliest year so far: Report
Did Bill Gates send 'flirtatious, inappropriate' emails to female employee? Microsoft reveals
US envoy for Afghanistan steps down; replaced by Thomas West
T20 World Cup 2021: Rahul, Ishan power India to seven-wicket win over England in warm-up game
T20 World Cup 2021: Dominant Sri Lanka beat Namibia by seven wickets
T20 World Cup 2021: I will bat at No. 3, KL Rahul will open with Rohit Sharma: Virat Kohli
T20 World Cup 2021: Dew factor will decide whether we play extra seamer or spinner, says Shastri
No CSK without Dhoni, no Dhoni without CSK: N Srinivasan
As Dia Mirza-R Madhavan's Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein completes 20 years, here're 5 memorable dialogues
Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Dhaakad' to release in April 2022
Katrina Kaif looks like absolute diva in body-hugging dress; Anushka, Ranveer have best compliments
Onir to helm web series on Pulwama terror attack
Anushka Sharma shares heartwarming photo of Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika, says 'my whole heart'
Retail tomato prices skyrocket up to Rs 93 per kg in metros
RBI imposes Rs 1 crore penalty on SBI over non-compliance
Gold Price Today: Gold rises marginally; silver jumps Rs 323
Easy tips to protect Mutual Funds portfolio in volatile and downturn market
Markets at new peak: Sensex rallies 460 points; Nifty tops 18,450
Apple launches new MacBook Pro models with new M1 Pro, M1 Max SoCs launched
Apple AirPods 3, new Homepod Mini colours launched: Price, features
Nokia XR20 rugged smartphone launched in India: Price, specifications
New MacBook Pro models might feature a notch on the display
Apple Unleashed event to be hosted on October 18: What to expect
Bhramam to Madras Cafe, 5 great performances of Raashi Khanna you shouldn't miss!
Kajol to Mouni Roy: Take fashion inspiration from THESE B-town beauties for Durga Puja celebrations
The Flash to Batwoman, 5 TV shows for anyone who is obsessed with superhero movies
Durga Puja 2021: Kajol, Sumona Chakravarti turn heads as they celebrate saptami | IN PICS
Loki to Money Heist, 5 gripping thriller shows that will leave you on the edge of your seat
Drink bottle gourd (lauki) juice on empty stomach everyday. Know its important benefits
3 tips to overcome temporariness
Yoga as a self-care ritual
A simple blood test may spot early signs of dementia
Stiffness of arteries could indicate severe Covid19 risk: Study
#RejectZomato trends after chat support executive asks Tamil Nadu customer to learn Hindi
This 'Low Budget' parody of Squid Game by Nigerian Comedy Group is a rage on the internet. Seen yet?
Girl dances her heart out to Saat Samundar Paar on railway platform in viral video | WATCH
Mumbai Police uses Squid Game viral video to remind people about traffic rules
'Star Trek' fame William Shatner makes world record, becomes oldest person to go to space
Horoscope October 19: Aquarians should be careful while making money transactions, know about others
Vastu Tips: Never place electrical equipment in THIS direction, it will be inauspicious
Horoscope October 18: Gemini people will be lucky today, know about other zodiac signs
Vastu Tips: Get black colour painted in this direction if the business has stopped completely
Horoscope October 17: It will be great day for Scorpions, know about other zodiac signs