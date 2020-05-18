Monday, May 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Watch: Sea of migrants gather at Ghaziabad's Ramlila Ground for Shramik special trains registration

News Videos

Watch: Sea of migrants gather at Ghaziabad's Ramlila Ground for Shramik special trains registration

Thousands of migrant workers on May 18 gathered at Ramlila Ground in Ghaziabad for registering themselves for the three Shramik Special trains.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X