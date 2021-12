Updated on: December 23, 2021 20:40 IST

Watch: Portion of stage collapses during SP, RLD public rally in Aligarh

Chaos prevailed during a joint rally of Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Aligarh on Thursday. As workers of both the parties jostled with each other to join top leaders on the stage, the railing collapsed leading to a stampede-like situation. RLD president Jayant Chaudhary was also present on the stage.