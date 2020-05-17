Sunday, May 17, 2020
     
  5. Watch: Migrant workers break police barricades at UP-MP border

The migrant workers broke police barricading at Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border in Chakghat area of Rewa to enter in Uttar Pradesh.

