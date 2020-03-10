Tuesday, March 10, 2020
     
  Watch: IAF's C-17 Globemaster lands with 1st batch of Indian pilgrims from Iran

Watch: IAF's C-17 Globemaster lands with 1st batch of Indian pilgrims from Iran

First batch of 58 Indian pilgrims were brought back from coronavirus-hit Iran. Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster took off from Tehran and landed in Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad on March 10.

