Friday, August 13, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of Independence Day celebration

News Videos

Updated on: August 13, 2021 12:20 IST

Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of Independence Day celebration

A full-dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebration was conducted at Red Fort in Delhi on August 13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from Red Fort on August 15.
Independence Day Independence Day 2021 Independence Day Rehearsal

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X