Top News
Self-obsessed govt hell-bent on trivialising freedom fighters' sacrifices: Sonia Gandhi
Decoding PM Modi's 76th Independence Day look: White safa with tricolour stripes & traditional kurta
India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma conferred 'most influential Indian' award in London
PM Modi lists 5 pledges on Independence Day, says 'India must be a developed nation in 25 years'
Aap Ki Adalat is back! Which celebrity do you want to be grilled by Rajat Sharma?
Har Ghar Tiranga: India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma appeals to hoist Tricolour at every house
Latest News
OPINION | Let us all wave our Tricolour flag, it will strengthen harmony
Independence Day 2022: Salman Khan hoists Tricolour; Anushka Sharma, Sara, others extend warm wishes
Independence Day: Google celebrates 75 years of India’s Independence with Doodle featuring kites
Mahesh Babu's new rugged look leaves his wife Namrata Shirodkar drooling, calls him 'too hot'
PM Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day, lists 5 pledges in his speech
Watch Fatafat 50 News bulletin | August 15, 2022
How to cure lung disease? Know pranayama and ayurvedic remedies from Swami Ramdev Yoga
Aaj Ka Rashifal, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Friday August 12, 2022
Independence Day 2022: Pt Jawaharlal Nehru's first Independence Day Speech
Centre, states or local institutions have to address demands of aspirational society: PM Modi
Delhi International Airport launches beta version of DigiYatra app for quicker check-in process
Independence Day 2022: International Space Station wishes India; sends good luck to ISRO
Salman Rushdie stabbing: Author ‘pulling through’, says Former wife Padma Lakshmi
United States: Man killed himself after ramming Capitol barrier, say Police
Salman Rushdie stabbing: Rishi Sunak says attack should be wake-up call to sanction Iran
12 days after Pelosi's Taiwan trip, more US lawmakers to visit nation
Nawaz Sharif may soon return from London; Pakistan making all efforts: Imran Khan
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 4: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer sees a slight grow
Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's family drama maintains pace
Independence Day 2022: Patriotic dialogues of Shah Rukh Khan, Alia & others from Bollywood films
Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara on absolute fire; slams 174 vs Surrey in Royal London ODI
Independence Day 2022: Celebrating India's 2011 momentous World Cup Victory
Asia Cup 2022: Squad details of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh
I almost decided to quit wrestling after Tokyo: CWG 2022 Gold medal winner Vinesh Phogat
From Mirabai Chanu and Nikhat Zareen to Lakshya Sen, athletes thank PM Modi for honouring them
Google letting users to help in redesigning the Home app: Know how
Zoom for macOS: No hacker can hack your account now- Know how
Teen girls find it more difficult to give up Instagram, Facebook and YouTube than boys: Survey
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro launched at Rs 17,999: Know more
5 things to know if you are a new WhatsApp user
Hrithik Roshan to Yash, celebs share beautiful pics with sisters on Raksha Bandhan
The Gray Man India premiere: Dhanush wears traditional dhoti, Russo Brothers do 'namaste'
Liger trailer launch: Ananya Panday, Karan Johar & other stars leave for Hyderabad | PICS
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal hold hands upon return from Maldives, Sunny Kaushal-Sharvari join them
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani snapped at Mumbai airport; fans are loving the lovebirds together
Langya Virus: New zoonotic infection found in China, know its symptoms and precautions
Monkeypox outbreak: Is it still possible to control it? Here's what Ex-FDA chief has to say
6 Health benefits of cycling: Weight loss to reduced anxiety
Suicidal thoughts increased during lockdown; loss of social contact, economic worries top causes
Monkeypox: A.2 strain found in Indian patients. Know the symptoms and treatment
Akasa Air will honour legacy, values, beliefs of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, says CEO Vinay Dube
State govts should not give 'freebies' beyond fiscal capabilities: Former NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, India's 'Warren Buffett', dies at 62 | 10 Facts
Achieving 11pc growth in next decade possible if India capitalises on demography: RBI Dy Guv
Corporate tax collection up by 34 per cent between April-July
Odisha Govt to gift newlyweds 'wedding kits' with condoms, family planning booklets
Old video of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dancing in a wheelchair with wife & friends is pure bliss | WATCH
Elon Musk's doppelganger from China takes the internet by storm; netizen says, 'Low budget Musk'
RIP Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Twitter mourns the demise of stock market investor, call him 'inspiration'