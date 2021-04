Watch Dr. Arvind Kumar speaks about the ways of controlling second wave of deadly Covid19 in India

In an Exclusive Interaction with India TV Dr. Arvind Kumar, Chairman, Centre for Chest Surgery and Chest Onco-Surgery and Director, Institute of Robotic Surgery at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi said that as COVID-19 is striking back with a second wave in India people need to go for Self imposed lockdown. watch video to know why and how this will help to fight against Covid19.