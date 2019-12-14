Saturday, December 14, 2019
     
Watch: Bride and groom exchange garlands of onion, garlic in UP

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 14, 2019 8:21 IST ]

A couple in Varanasi on their wedding day exchanged garlands as is the norms in Indian custom but instead of flowers the garlands were fashioned out of onions and garlic, The pair apparently wanted to make a statement against the high prices of onions.

