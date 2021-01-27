Thousands protest against 'omnibus law' on jobs in Indonesia
Indonesia forest fires could affect orangutans
Mount Etna erupts from new fissure for first time in a decade, airport closed due to ash
Recommended Video
Thousands protest against 'omnibus law' on jobs in Indonesia
Indonesia forest fires could affect orangutans
Mount Etna erupts from new fissure for first time in a decade, airport closed due to ash
Indonesia: 43 killed, 600 injured as 'volcano' tsunami hits Sunda Strait
Top News
'Won't spare anybody', Delhi Police warns over R-Day Tractor March violence
Farmers cancel Parliament march; apologize to nation, but protest will continue, says Yogendra Yadav
Rahul Gandhi was instigating violence just like it happened during CAA: BJP attacks Congress
MHA issues fresh COVID guidelines: Cinema halls allowed with higher capacity, swimming pools for all
IAF's muscle power gets further boost as 3 more Rafale jets arrive
Sourav Ganguly came for cardiac checkup, vital parameters are stable: Hospital
Latest News
Opinion | Come on, farm leaders: Call off your agitation and apologize to the nation
Kerala HC notices to Tamannaah Bhatia, Aju Varghese other brand ambassadors of online card games
PAK vs SA: Fawad Alam first Pakistan batsman to join elusive club following 3rd Test century
Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher & others reunite to celebrate 32 years of 'Ram Lakhan'
Haqikat Kya Hai: Watch Inside Story of the Violence at Red Fort
Kurukshetra | Delhi Police files 22 FIRs in connection with violence during tractor march on Republic Day
'Won't spare anybody', Delhi Police Commissioner warns over R-Day Tractor March violence
India clinch top spot in WTC standings, Australia slip to No.3
Shivangi Joshi trains hard for her new character Sirat in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MPs in Parliament to be served food by chefs of this Delhi 5-star hotel
IAF's muscle power gets further boost as 3 more Rafale jets arrive
Rahul Gandhi was instigating violence just like it happened during CAA: BJP attacks Congress
Farmers cancel Parliament march; apologize to nation, but protest will continue, says Yogendra Yadav
'Won't spare anybody', Delhi Police warns over R-Day Tractor March violence
Sunny Deol distances himself from Deep Sidhu: I or my family has no connection with him
Varun Dhawan- Natasha Dalal to jet off to Turkey for their honeymoon?
Inside Shehnaaz Gill's fun birthday bash with Sidharth Shukla and family | Unseen videos
After ruling theaters, Vijay's Master to premiere on Amazon Prime Video
Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Swara and other celebs react to violence during farmer's tractor rally
SBI Card MD and CEO Ashwini Kumar Tewari resigns; appointed as SBI MD
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor arrested by ED in HDIL group case
Fuel Price Today: Petrol, diesel prices on a roll, rise again by 25 paise/litre
Budget 2021: MSME sector wants better access to credit, lenient taxation policies
Economic Survey 2020-21 to be presented in Parliament on Jan 29
Virat Kohli's energy is sometimes mistaken for anger; Ajinkya Rahane is a calm person: Bharat Arun
England players test negative for COVID-19 on arrival in Chennai for Test series against India
India vs England, 1st Test: Chennai pitch likely to be slow despite grass
Ravi Shastri 'absolutely hates it' when our bowler concedes a boundary, says India's bowling coach
Inspired by MS Dhoni, I learnt helicopter shot for death overs: Baroda's Vishnu Solanki
FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile: What's different?
Apple fixes actively exploited bugs on iOS 14.4
FAU-G launched in India: How to download on Android, APK download link, game modes
TikTok, ShareIt: India to ban 59 Chinese apps permanently
FAU-G launching in India on January 26: 10 facts you should know
From real-time learning to sustainability and innovation: How B-schools are rewriting curriculum
JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya class 9 exam admit card released. Direct link to download
Gujarat schools to reopen for classes 9, 11 from February 1
NTA JEE Mains 2021: Application correction window to open today. Check details
Extra attempt in UPSC exam-2020 to have cascading effect, govt tells SC
Mayhem on Delhi roads as farmers deviate from designated route | IN PICS
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal head back to Mumbai after their Alibaug wedding; check pics
#VarunKiShaadi: Varun Dhawan ties the knot with Natasha Dalal; check unseen pictures
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding pandits arrive at Alibaug venue; check pics
PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps her pregnancy fashion on point as gets clicked with sister Karisma
High omega-3 levels in blood may reduce death risk due to Covid
US pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co stops development of two potential Covid-19 vaccines. Know Why
Know your thyroid glands and how to take care of them
DNA test can identify pneumonia in patients with severe Covid
Stress in expecting mothers impact children: Study
Vastu Tips: Do not keep these things in your wallet for prosperity
Horoscope Today, Jan 27: Gemini people will get full support of luck, know about other zodiac signs
Republic Day Special Recipes: Dive into patriotic spirit with these tricolor dishes
Vastu Tips: Use this salt to resolve disagreements between husband and wife at home
Horoscope Today, Jan 25: Stars of fortune will elevate for Scorpio and these zodiac signs
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 25 HIGHLIGHTS: Rakhi Sawant's 'love' gimmick for Abhinav leaves Rubina furious
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sidharth Shukla grill contestants, Sonali Phogat gets eliminated
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 20 HIGHLIGHTS: Devoleena & Nikki Tamboli indulge in a war of words
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 19 HIGHLIGHTS: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla at loggerheads with Rahul Vaidya
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 18 HIGHLIGHTS: Eijaz Khan bids goodbye to reality show, Devoleena becomes his proxy