Updated on: July 03, 2024 15:16 IST

Virat Kohli Video Calls Anushka Sharma To Show Hurricane Beryl, Video Goes viral | 3rd July | E Wrap

Virat Kohli Video Calls Anushka Sharma To Show Hurricane Beryl, Video Goes Viral. BTS Jimin, Jungkook feature in new teaser for travel variety show Are You Sure. watch to know today's E- Wrap.