Updated on: August 18, 2024 18:43 IST

Virat Kohli completes 16 years in International cricket | SA VS WI Test |18th Aug | Sports Wrap

Southern Brave defeated Birmingham Phoenix in the Eliminator of the Hundred in the first Super Five of the tournament's history. Chirs Jordan and Jofra Archer helped the Brave edge past the Phoenix side in the knockout clash.Watch to know more!