Friday, March 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Violent demonstration of BJP against 'AAP Government' in Delhi

News Videos

Updated on: March 10, 2023 18:07 IST

Violent demonstration of BJP against 'AAP Government' in Delhi

Many party leaders and party workers, including BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, staged a massive protest against the Kejriwal government on Friday.
news ramesh bidhuri bjp

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News