Updated on: February 24, 2023 8:29 IST

Violent aerial firing during a marriage celebration; sends villagers into a frenzy, case is filed

Yesterday, the Mehramajra village of Yamuna Nagar echoed with a flurry of bullets as some youths and elders involved in a procession in the marriage ceremony fired vigorously, prompting neighbours to complain to the police, who have now begun an investigation.