Updated on: August 01, 2024 7:51 IST

Vikas Divyakirti on being 'targeted' after UPSC aspirants' death says 'Everyone wants a scapegoat'

Dr Vikas Divyakirti, founder of Drishti IAS, claimed he’s being targeted as a scapegoat in the Old Rajinder Nagar Coaching Centre incident. He believes that the administration wants to shift blame and ease public pressure. Watch to know more!