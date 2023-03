Updated on: March 24, 2023 14:47 IST

Vijay Chowk Congress Protest: BJP barricade against Rahul Gandhi intensifies, Parliament to Vijay Chowk march

There has been an uproar on Rahul Gandhi from Parliament to the streets. Meanwhile, the BJP has started a new front to surround Rahul Gandhi. Members of the BJP OBC Morcha (BJP OBC Morcha) campaign against Rahul Gandhi door to door.