  Video of a cop urging to close PG-coaching in Mukherjee Nagar goes viral

Video of a cop urging to close PG-coaching in Mukherjee Nagar goes viral

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 25, 2019 13:48 IST ]
Video of a cop urging to close PG-coaching in Mukherjee Nagar goes viral. However, the Delhi Police has termed this video as fake and has also appeale to remove this video from all social media platforms.
