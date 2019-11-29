Friday, November 29, 2019
     
Video: Burnt body of woman found in Shamshabad

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 29, 2019 23:44 IST ]

Burnt body of a woman found in Shamshabad, today. VC Sajjanar, CP, Cyberabad says, "Body was found in an open area on the outskirts of Shamshabad. It is being moved to a government hospital for autopsy, a case being registered".

