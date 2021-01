Video: Brazil President thanks Prime Minister Modi for corona vaccines

In what could be said as a proud moment for India, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for exporting coronavirus vaccines to Brazil. Taking to Twitter, Bolsonaro thanked PM Modi for vaccines. In his message, he wrote, "Namaskar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts. Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad!..."