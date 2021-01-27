Wednesday, January 27, 2021
     
VIDEO: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait's appeals to his supporters to be armed with lathis

An undated video of Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has gone viral, wherein he is seen asking and appealing to his supporters to be armed with lathis and be prepared to save their land.
